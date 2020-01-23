TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Colleges and universities in Florida looking to enter into lucrative arena naming rights stadium deals may have to ask permission from the Legislature in the future.

University officials questioned about arena naming deals

House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee met on the issue

UCF, USF, UF and FAU all have arena naming deals

Some college officials said the money raised from corporate sponsorships for naming rights on arenas and stadiums is crucial and asking permission from the legislature could cause detrimental delays.

College officials were questioned Wednesday by a House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee panel looking into the naming practice.

According to University of Central Florida officials, donor funding can make the difference between good programs and great programs at a university.

Rep. Randy Fine, the chair of the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee, questioned the practice.

“We’re not talking about philanthropic motivations,” Fine said. “We’re not talking about donors. We are not talking about people who are trying to do the right thing. We are talking about commercial identity, business transactions that are driven by a desire for marketing.”

Fine noted that legislative action is typically required for many public buildings. “To make sure our institutions are acting in concert with our elected leaders. It makes sense to have them run through the same process,” he said.

College athletics provides millions of dollars in revenue for schools, not just in ticket sales but also in licensing opportunities — including selling rights to the highest bidder to rename venues. Some campuses have received millions of dollars from corporations seeking to raise their visibility.

Last month, Florida Atlantic University announced that its basketball arena would be renamed the RoofClaim.com Arena as part of a 10-year agreement worth $5 million.

Earlier in the year, the University of Central Florida rebranded its arena as Addition Financial, after the company changed its name from CFE Credit Union. The original deal gave the school about $564,000 a year since inking the licensing deal in 2013.

In addition, the university had also sold naming rights for its stadium.

The University of South Florida is currently under a 10-year deal with Yuengling since renaming the Sun Dome the Yuengling Center in 2018. Financial terms were not announced for that deal.

The University of Florida, which is home to some of the country’s most successful and high-profile sports teams, is currently in a 10-year, $5.9 million deal with Exactech, whose name now fronts the arena that hosts the schools basketball, gymnastics and volleyball programs.

USF signed a 10-year naming deal with Yuengling in 2018 to rename the Sun Dome. (USF image)

University officials defend the deals

University officials that it was an avenue to support campus programs.

In the case of Florida Atlantic University, the motivation was to elevate the school’s profile while helping sustain sports programs.

“A university strategy that we have is to elevate or leverage our athletic program to attract visibility not only within the state of Florida but nationwide,” said Danita Nias, the chief executive officer of the Florida Atlantic University Foundation. “That vision is attached to attracting students and to build a stronger profile.”

Lawmakers did not make any decisions at the meeting but agreed it is something they will review and discuss in the future.

"I can see a series of land mines," said Rep. James J.W. Grant (R) with the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee. "And I don’t see a pathway through the mine field in a way that assure that we’re the best steward of the tax dollar but that we are simultaneously operating our higher education institutions in a way that makes the most sense."