Development on Buffalo's waterfront has seen the addition of a children's museum, hotels and restaurants.

Now people are looking toward the final piece of the puzzle: the North Aud Block.

The final public hearing to look at proposed designs for the plot of land took place Wednesday.

Plans right now include five different buildings surrounding a plaza.

Developers and members of the community gave their thoughts for the future of where the Memorial Auditorium once stood.

"I think it’s amazing,” said Michelle Urbanczik, CEO of the Explore & More Children’s Museum. “I think what is happening is I think Canalside is becoming a neighborhood which is the intention of what we want it to be is. We want it to be a neighborhood where families and individuals are coming. Offices. So it's livable and I'm excited to see it."

"I think the next step is there are Canalside guidelines and those guidelines will be refined now to reflect specifically for the North Aud,” said Herb Guenther from T.Y. Lin International Architectural Group. “Then I really think it’s up to ESD and the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation as to what the next step is in terms of development."

The Development Corporation hopes to put the project out for bid later this year.