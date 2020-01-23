DELAND, Fla. – A downtown DeLand business owner is facing the city magistrate Thursday evening after claiming an outdated ordinance about signs is hurting local business.

1. Problematic Display: John Martineau, the owner of Wholesale Computer Outlet​, says he was issued a notice of violation back in October for his 9 screen display he has inside his front windows facing the street. He claims he has had that type of display for 17 years.

2. Old Ordinance: The City of Deland told Martineau his signs violated this ordinance, which dates back to 2013 and 1999.

3. Petition: If Martinaeu doesn't remove his display, he could face a fine of $250 a day. He has started a petition to get the city to update the ordinance to allow for modern technology. As of Thursday afternoon, the petition had close to 1,500 signatures.

4. City Response: Martineau brought his issue to the magistrate Thursday evening for review. “What the commission has realized is you know thus ordinance was passed several years ago so maybe it is time to look at it and see if there are any changes we can make to make itself more in line for technology today,” said Chris Graham, the Information Specialist for the City of Deland.

5. Holding Firm: No matter the outcome, Martineau said he has no plans to take down his signs. “I won’t move it. I don’t feel as if it needs to be moved in order to satisfy them. I’ll shut it off, because that is their complaint that it has movement on it and then I’ll appeal it.”​