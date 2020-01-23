PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Bravado Pharmaceuticals LLC, a company that will work with clients on research and development of medications, has set up a laboratory in a 7,500 sq. ft. facility in Wesley Chapel.

Bravado Pharmaceuticals LLC invested $3 million in a 7,500 sq. ft. facility in Wesley Chapel

The company plans to research and develop medications

Bravado is expected to hire ten employees within its first year and up to 20 during the next three years

"It's a dream come true for me and the people I'm going to be able to bring on board. I want to create an environment that's kind of a think tank here," said president and CEO Brian McMillan.

According to the Pasco County Economic Development Council, Bravado invested $3 million in the purchase and buildout of the facility. It's expected to hire ten people within the next year and as many as 20 in the next three years, but McMillan said progress could move more quickly depending on what contracts the company secures.

The main reason McMillan said he chose Pasco as a location is because he lives in Wesley Chapel himself. He previously worked for a company in Clearwater and said he didn't relish the 90-minute to two-hour commute. He said incentives offered by the county, including tax breaks for equipment purchased for the building, also helped.

Bravado is just the latest life science business or project to come to Pasco. EDC president and CEO Bill Cronin listed Fleda Pharmaceuticals, PharmaWorks, and a planned Moffitt Cancer Center expansion project as examples.

"Life sciences in general, as a whole, is one of our target industries," Cronin said. "We have a fair number of great assets in the community as it relates to, not just our healthcare facilities, but also our educational institutions."

"We're seeing a lot of companies move out of areas up in the northeast and the western part of the country now. We're a very tax-forgiving state, and we want to bring employees here," said Pasco County Board of County Commissioners Chair Mike Moore.

According to the EDC, the metropolitan statistical area including Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Hernando Counties has seen a 26.34% growth in employment during the past five years. More than 10,000 people in the MSA are employed in the industry with an average wage of $48,962.

"As we continue to grow the workforce, the people who work for those companies will attract more companies, so that whole life sciences target for us will end up growing into a corridor," said Cronin.

McMillan said he's looking forward to the work his own employees accomplish.

"I'm really looking to do some good things here. I have some projects coming up that, hopefully, if they sign, one of them is for pulmonary hypertension for pediatric application. Another one's for MS," he said.

McMillan said after approvals and an inspection from the Florida Dept. of Health, he plans to file with the DEA. After that, he said he hopes to sign contracts with initial clients and bring on his first employees.