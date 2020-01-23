TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Bird watchers from around the country are flocking to the Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival. Not only are dollars soaring into the area, but the weather is playing a positive factor.

Birding & Wildlife festival being held in Titusville

There are more than 300 species of birds in Brevard

More than 1,000 people are participating like Larry Katkin, who loves to be behind the lens.

After growing up and living in Alaska for five decades, he moved to Titusville and began to capture amazing stills of birds in the wild.

"Love it, and this is one of the best places in the world to do birding," Katkin said.

Brevard County boasts more than 300 species of birds.

Florida's Space Coast is where two zones converge — temperate and tropical. So it's ideal to hold an event like the Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival in Titusville.

"This is one of the best places in the world to come and see birds," said Laurilee Thompson of the Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival.

In its 23rd year, Thompson says this year’s festival has come at an ideal time.

Recent strong winds from the north have blown marsh water south, leaving it dry. Instead of birds spread all across the Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge on the hunt for food, many are all gathering in one spot for a meal.

"That's where you will get this mind-numbing concentration of all type of birds," Thompson said.

From outside to inside, vendors have all types of cameras, binoculars, and spotting scopes for sale — tools to see and marvel over the bird paradise.

"It's one of the reasons we stay here," Katkin said. "It's an amazing resource."

The Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival runs through January 27.

More than 1,000 people are attending, accounting for a $1 million economic impact. People can still participate.