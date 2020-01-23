ORLANDO, Fla. — Three of the four family members found dead in a Celebration home last week had been stabbed, autopsy records show.

Preliminary autopsy reports released for slain Celebration family

Anthony Todt is charged in deaths of wife, 3 children last week

Bodies were found in upstairs bedroom, Osceola detectives say

The preliminary autopsy reports issued by the District 9 Medical Examiner's Office in Orlando doesn't rule on a cause of death for children Aleksander, Tyler, and Zoe and mother Megan Todt.

But the reports do say that the bodies of the two boys, 13 and 11 years old, respectively, and Megan had stab wounds. Aleksander and Tyler had one stab wound, while Megan had at least two.

Zoe, 4, the female sibling, didn't have any obvious signs of injury, according to her report.

The autopsies were conducted January 14. The Medical Examiner's Office says the complete reports on those, which includes toxicology tests, could take up to 90 days from the date of the autopsies.

The decomposing bodies of the four were found in a two-story home January 13 on the 200 block of Reserve Place in the Disney-designed community of Celebration, the records show. The family dog was also dead.

Osceola County Clerk of Court records show deputies had been called to the home to help federal agents in a wanted-persons case. They went to the front door and made several announcements. After not getting a response, agents and deputies made their own way into the home, where they found Anthony Todt, Megan's husband and the children's father.

Todt told them his wife "was upstairs and (he) believed she was sleeping," a detective wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Agents and deputies called for Megan Todt with no response, so they searched the home. They found "four obviously deceased human bodies" in a bedroom on the second floor, along with the family dog's, the affidavit says.

"Anthony could barely stand and appeared to be shaking," the detective wrote.

Osceola Sheriff's investigators say Anthony Todt has confessed to the killings. Sheriff Russ Gibson said they think the family was slain sometime near the end of December. Deputies had gone to the home December 29 after a request for a wellness check from an out-of-state family member, but they didn't see anything suspicious from the outside so they left.

Federal records show Anthony Todt was a physical therapist who was the subject of a Department of Health and Human Services investigation into health care fraud.