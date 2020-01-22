NATIONWIDE – A new Mars rover is headed into space and NASA is allowing the public to choose its name!

NASA is letting the public vote on the new name of their new Mars rover.

The deadline to vote is January 27.

The rover is headed into space as early as July 2020.

Students from all around the country sent in over 28,000 essays to name NASA's next Mars rover.

The top nine finalists the public can choose from are:

Ingenuity

Courage

Endurance

Clarity

Fortitude

Tenacity

Vision

Promise

Perseverance

In order to vote for your pick, all you have to do is visit NASA’s website!

The poll is open until the end of January 27.

According to NASA, the rover is scheduled to launch as early as July 2020 and expected to touch down on Mars in February 2021.

So far, nearly 100,000 votes have been cast from all around the world.