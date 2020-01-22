LONGWOOD, Fla. – It is a potentially big economic boost for the City of Longwood.
The city’s second biggest employer, UPS, is getting ready to expand its facility and add more people.
Here are five things to know about the expansion:
- UPS has announced a more than $27 million expansion, which is the first expansion of its kind in Florida.
- Part of the expansion is adding 43 full-time jobs at around $51,000 a year.
- In statement, a UPS spokesperson said the company is always evaluating where and how to expand and is committed to bringing well-paying jobs to Longwood.
- City leaders hope the UPS investment will spur more growth, with other large companies following its lead.
- A UPS spokesperson says it’s early on in the development process. No word yet on the beginning of construction or when the company will start hiring.