ORLANDO, Fla. — Dates have been announced for UCF's first four games of the 2020 season.
- UCF went 10-3 last season, won bowl game
- Knights will host North Carolina on September 20
- RELATED: UCF Rides Strong First Half to Wet Gasparilla Bowl Win
The Knights, coming off a 10-3 season that included a Gasparilla Bowl victory over Marshall, will host North Carolina on September 20 at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando.
Kickoff time hasn't been announced.
UCF's next three opponents are Florida International on September 12, Georgia Tech on September 19, and Florida A&M on October 10.
The Georgia Tech game will be played in Atlanta.
The contests against FIU and FAMU will be played in Orlando.