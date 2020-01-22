THE VILLAGES, Fla. — It’s a trending crime in many retirement communities throughout the country, and now it's happening in The Villages.

Detectives say gangs of thieves are targeting senior communities, hoping for an easy score.

Here are five things you need to know about the current crime wave:

1. A detective with Lady Lake Police says criminals are coming to the Villages to take advantage of the age demographic.

2. Organized shoplifters often grab store items and run out of the store to a waiting getaway car.

3. Police say they've asked why the criminals are coming to The Villages, and they say it's to take advantage of senior citizens.

4. Police are asking for the public’s help to catch criminals by videotaping suspicious activity using cell phones.

5. Detectives say it's getting harder to find stolen merchandise, because many criminals are staying away from the internet, and instead selling stolen items on the street. ​