ORLANDO, Fla. — A former homeless shelter in downtown Orlando caught fire Wednesday morning, blanketing several blocks with thick, black smoke.

Firefighters were called out, left, and returned 8:45 a.m.

So far, no one is reported to be hurt.

Hard to see through the smoke, but I just saw some flames rekindling. Firefighters are attacking from the outside. I'm told that earlier they were also attacking it from the inside.

The building, on 410 West Central Blvd., caught fire before 9 a.m., and smoke was still pouring out two hours later. It's the former location of the Orlando Union Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter.

Central Boulevard, near Division Avenue, was shut down by firefighters.

The former shelter is across the street from the federal courthouse.

Now that I'm getting a better look, it's actually two buildings very close to each other, not one building.

Firefighters initially were called out early Wednesday, attended to a fire, and left. They were called out again at 8:45 a.m.

Officials haven't said what they think caused the fire. But a man who was sleeping in his car in front of the building when the flames broke out Wednesday morning said other homeless people would squat inside the building because it's empty and they have nowhere else to go.

Here is what the scene looks like now. I don't see any flames but I do see heavy smoke. Firefighters are breaking windows as they address the hotspots

