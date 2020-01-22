CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. — A tattoo business hoping to start inking customers in Cape Canaveral is taking its fight to the city commission.

Ordinance only allows tattoo shops to be in industrial locations

Tattoo shop owner says it violates the first amendment

Christian Taylor thought he had everything all set to open up Social Club Tattoo shop, but he encountered an unforeseen road block after signing the lease and getting the location ready.

“We already had all the certifications … little did we know the city was behind keeping up with law, so (we’re fighting) to keep the shop here,” Taylor said.

The issue? A Cape Canaveral city ordinance only allows tattoo and piercing shops to be in industrial locations.

Taylor decided to do his homework and looked up similar situations like his and found many cases where cities tried to limit where these types of shops could do business.

He took his frustration to the city, claiming the ordinance is a violation of the first amendment.

In fact, cities like Key West, Daytona Beach, and Hermosa Beach paved the way for Social Club Tattoos.

Cape Canaveral Community Development Director David Dickey says after Taylor presented his case to the city about the potential first amendment violation, the Planning and Zoning Board recommended approval of a new ordinance that would be less restrictive.

Also, Taylor was able to collect hundreds of signatures to show city officials that his business is welcomed in the area and would add to the local economy.

Since opening up two months ago, Taylor is staying in business by selling art, hoping to get the green light after city commissioners’ vote on updating the ordinance.

“For a city to change the zoning rules that quickly, it’s a shock, but (it) still feels like a long time for us,” Taylor said.

The city of Cape Canaveral is having their second reading on the matter Tuesday and are expected to vote the new ordinance. If it does, it will be effective immediately.