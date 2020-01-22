ORLANDO, Fla. — The deadline for people who are affected by the massive Equifax data breach to file claims is Wednesday.

The 2017 data breach affected nearly half of the U.S. population and Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody's office reached an agreement with Equifax creating a Consumer Restitution Fund of up to $425 million.

It all started with scammers sending out phishing emails with a fake Equifax claim site to obtain people's personal information.

The scam comes after a massive Equifax data breach, where millions in the state were impacted.