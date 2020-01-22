ORLANDO, Fla. — When you go to the golf course you may not realize it, but nearly everything you need from tee to green comes from China.

But since last August, a large portion of golf equipment from China has been hit with tariffs from the Trump administration, by anywhere between 15-25 percent.

This week is the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando. Golf companies from all over the world are attending, showing off their new items for 2020.

Barudan Golf, which is a golf accessory company based in China, says the recent tariffs put in place have nearly wiped out all of their U.S. business.

"The shipping costs have gotten out of hand," said Barudan Golf General Manager Jerry Jiang. "Even if I split the difference with the customer, I can't make any profit."

Some new drivers being shown this week by Titleist and Calloway are expected to retail for more than $500. However, when asked if tariffs are impacting the price of golf clubs, both companies declined to comment.

Other companies like Volvik have relocated some of their manufacturing. According to President and CEO Don Shin, Volvik moved manufacturing of their golf bags from China to Vietnam.

Shin admits he wanted his company to stay ahead of the impact tariffs were presenting to his company.

“We’ve actually switched out factories," Shin said. "We went to other countries to have that pipeline filled to those retailers.”

Roger and Sue Adams, the owners of the Black Bear Golf Course in Eustis, said they've noticed the biggest price increase on bags.

They also admit to checking more labels this week to see where items are made to help keep their costs down.

“The tariffs now on shipping larger items has gone up," Roger Adams said. "I mean golf bags are a big thing now where you are going to get hit with bigger shipping charges, which makes the wholesales go up, which makes the retails go up.”

The PGA Merchandise Show, which is being held at the Orange County Convention Center, ends on Friday.