OLDSMAR, Fla. — Shaker and Peel in Oldsmar is known for reinventing the taco but now they are taking salad to a new level.

As in the Un-Beet-Able Salad.

Chef Benjamin Bowman adds in some ricotta, whole milk, heavy cream and red and yellow beats to make a new fresh dish!

"With the champagne vinaigrette..." said Bowman. "About 2 oz of this dressing, you want to have plenty of dressing on there to kind of soak everything up.

"Finish this with a little bit of micro-greens and that's an Unbeetable salad."

Ingredients

Bulk beets 8 oz

Bulk house-made Ricotta 3 oz

Bulk Champagne Vinaigrette 2 fl oz

Bulk candied Pistachios 1 1/2 fl oz

Micro greens Mardi Gras 0.1 oz

Bulk Basil Oil1/2 Tbsp

Salt-Black Lava 1/4 tsp

Spice-Pink Peppercorns 1/4 tsp



Directions

Beet cooking

Beets-gold and red 4 Lb

Water 8 Qt

Salt-kosher 0.5 Cup

Lemon juice, fresh squeezed 0.5 Cup

****note: cook red and yellow beets separate***

1. Wash beets and place into a pot and bring to a boil

2. Reduce heat to medium and simmer 20-30 mins or until a knife can easily be inserted of the largest beet

3. Leave in liquid

4. Cool, label and store



Ricotta

Heavy cream 2 Qt

Vinegar-white 8 Tbsp

Lemon juice, fresh squeezed 8 Tbsp

Salt-kosher 4 Tbsp

1. Mix ingredients together in a saucepot and heat on stove

2. Bring mixture to a very low simmer for 5-7 mins allowing curds to form. Do not boil!

3. Place 2 layers of cheesecloth in a china cap strainer placed into cambro

4. Pour mixture through cheesecloth and allow to sit at room temperature while liquid drains

5. Place in walk- in and allow mixture to cool for at least 2 hours

6. Squeeze excess liquid through cheesecloth

7. Allow mixture to cool in cheesecloth for an additional 6 hours

8. Remove cheese from cheesecloth and place in airtight container

9. Keep chilled for service



Champagne vinaegrette

Vinegar-champagne 2 Cup

Egg large 1 Each

Sugar 1.5 Cup

Mustard-dijon 0.5 Cup

Salt-kosher 2 Tbsp

Spice-ground black pepper 0.75 Tbsp

Garlic, minced 0.25 Cup

Oil-blended 0.5 Gal

Scallions, minced 2 Tbsp

Basil fresh, minced 2 Tbsp

1. Mix all ingredients except for oil, basil, and scallions

2. Mix with immersion blender and slowly drizzle oil until emulsified

3. Whisk in scallions and basil

4. Label and store for service



Candied pistachios

Pistachios 4 Cup

Sugar 8 Tbsp

Salt-kosher 1 Tbsp

Water 1 Tbsp

1. Heat all ingredients, except water in a saute pan over medium heat, stirring constantly

2. Sugar will start to dissolve and coat pistachios, continue stirring until mixture is hot

3. Add water and allow all sugar to dissolve

4. Carmalize sugar slowly, being careful not to burn mixture

5. Cool on a sheet tray at room temperature

6. Label and store in air-tight container

Plating the Salad

Place 12 red and 12 gold beets onto rectangle plate

Top with 3 oz. ricotta and 1 ½ fl oz. pistachios

Drizzle champagne vinegar over entire plate

Garnish with micro greens, ½ Tbsp. basil oil, ¼ tsp black lava salt and ¼ tsp ground pink peppercorns