CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX has rescheduled its Falcon 9 rocket launch for Friday.

The rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into space

Launch window is 10:49 a.m. to 10:59 a.m. ET

PREVIOUS: Tuesday's SpaceX rocket launch postponed due to weather

The launch which was originally scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to weather conditions.

On Friday, the Falcon 9 rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit that will help provide internet services around the world.

The launch is set to happen at 10:49 ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Currently the 45th Space Wing is forecasting 80 percent favorable weather conditions.