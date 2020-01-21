SANFORD, Fla. – A golf course in Seminole County is in need of serious repair.

The city of Sanford plans to invest money towards repairs at the Mayfair Country Club.

Here are five things to know about the golf course.

1. Mayfair Country Club is owned by the city of Sanford and in the last eight years has yet to make a profit according to mayor Jeff Triplett.

2. The bathroom located on the front nine has severe roof damage, the clubhouse has had a portion of it covered with a blue tarp for over a year, the storage shed has wood rot, and the cart barn is missing a piece of its roof and garage door.

3. With in the next 12 months the city of Sanford will put in a new $ 1.6 million dollar clubhouse and tear down the current clubhouse, pro-shop, and storage shed. The cart barn is staying. A new restroom on the front nine is being put in for $100,00 and includes a new septic system. The city has spent $400K on repairs to the golf course already.

4. When construction begins a bulldozer will take out the buildings needing to be replaced. A temporary portable will be on site and that is costing $150,000.

5. News 13 asked Sanford Mayor Jeff Triplett if the city should have code violations for the buildings on site in disrepair: “So you are suggesting code enforce our own departments from one to the other instead of saying these things need to be fixed? They are structurally sound, We have had people under that building. We have shut down the restaurant portion of the main building down through the health- for health concerns but as send our people out there to review the building, Is it a life safety issue? They have come back and said no.