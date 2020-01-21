UMATILLA, Fla. — A 19-year-old Leesburg man was arrested after troopers said he ran a red light and slammed his car into a boy who was waiting on the grass shoulder for a school bus in north Lake County early Tuesday.

12-year-old boy airlifted to Orlando hospital with serious injuries

Driver, passenger accused of holding female passenger against will

Investigators found bag of firearms linked to driver, passenger

The 12-year-old boy, Preston Sandoval of Leesburg, was dragged a short distance and lodged under the Chevrolet Malibu at 7:45 a.m. on Thomas Boat Landing Load in Umatilla, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

He was freed and airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with serious injuries, according to FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

The Chevy’s driver, Christian Messick, wasn't hurt and according to troopers drove away, along with two passengers, including a man who was later arrested with Messick. A female passenger told deputies the men held her against her will.

“Luckily the bus driver saw the vehicle and was able to provide a description,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The Florida Highway Patrol responded to work the crash as deputies began searching for the suspect vehicle. Deputies had spotted the vehicle in Umatilla and headed towards Paisley.”

Messick and the male passenger, Mariano Keano Taclay, 24, of Eustis were arrested about 15 miles away in Paisley.

The unidentified female told investigators Messick and Taclay threw a bag of firearms in a lake. Investigators found the weapons.

After the crash, authorities searched for the suspects using a Sheriff's Office helicopter and police dogs.

The Chevy Malibu was found abandoned on County Road 42 in Paisley.

Sgt. Yancy Issacs and K-9 Zeus tracked the suspects to an RV parked on a neighbor’s property. The owner said no one should be in the RV.

The suspects left the RV after hearing the police dog barking.

Messick and Taclay were charged with burglary and false imprisonment. Additional charges are expected for the firearms.

Messick is additionally charged with leaving the scene of crash involving serious bodily injury and driving without a license.

Other charges are pending against Messick, Montes added.