ORLANDO, Fla. -- Latino Leadership, a Central Florida nonprofit, flew out a plane full of relief supplies to Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Latino Leadership sends relief supplies to Puerto Rico

Plane carrying 1,000 pounds of goods such as tents, medicine

Nonprofit plans to send physicians to the island

A plane carrying 1,000 pounds of goods such as tents, cots, sunscreens, toys and much needed medicine left from Orlando Executive Airport. It’s the nonprofit’s second shipment to the island.

The nonprofit’s CEO Marytza Sanz said they’re working with another nonprofit on the island to distribute the goods in Ponce, the city most impacted by the earthquakes.

“Since we started the process of collecting, people have been saying we don’t want this to go to any entity of the government,” she said.

Sanz flew out to Puerto Rico herself to help deliver them.

Latino Leadership plans to fly medical physicians to the island to help with medical care on the island.