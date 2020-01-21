The newly elected mayor of Endicott, Linda Jackson, says there are unanswered questions and red flags about the future battery recycling facility.

The last meeting about the facility was held on the Huron Campus last November. SungEel Metallica Americas said they are expecting to begin construction March and May of this year.

Mayor Jackson is most concerned about the possibility of emissions and facility fires.

"The rooms are small and they're going to be remodeling the facility they're going to put it in so that when there is a fire, they're contained. The sentence when there is a fire is extremely scary to me," said Jackson.

Jackson said she and other village officials plan to meet with the DEC to set up another public information session soon.