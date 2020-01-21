ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is doubling down on wanting to see justice served in the Nicole Montalvo murder case.

At a Tuesday press conference on human trafficking, Moody said justice is the primary focus after what she called a "public and personal" dispute between Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson and State Attorney Aramis Ayala over the handling of the case.

The St. Cloud mom was last seen alive October 21 as she dropped off her 8-year-old son with his father, Christopher Otero Rivera, and grandparents on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud. Her remains were found several days later on the property of Angel Luis Rivera.

The state attorney general reiterated that team work is key to getting justice in this case, and justice is the main priority.

Moody sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis last Friday sharing those concerns after Ayala blasted Sheriff Gibson for creating what the State Attorney called a "public spectacle" of the case.

"I have alerted the governor that I believe the ends of justice would be met if he addressed this, and (if) the case were reassigned to another circuit. That is something only the governor has the power to do,” Moody said.

Rivera and his son, Montalvo's estranged husband, Christopher Otero Rivera, remains at the Osceola County jail on no bond.

Nicole’s mother-in-law, Wanda Rivera, was arrested in connection with Nicole's death. She is charged with tampering with evidence and lying to detectives and has posted bail.