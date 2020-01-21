ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Do you scramble to take ink pens away from your kids because you're petrified they're going to mark on something that you'll never be able to get the ink out of?

This week's A+Teacher wouldn't dare do that. She actually encourages her students to make their mark.

Every day Kelsi Quicksall's art classes start off with a special greeting of encouragement at Osceola Elementary school in Ormond Beach. She says, "Hello my most amazing artists!"

Quicksall, in her third year of teaching, affectionately called Ms. Q, was nominated not only for her creativity in holding her students attention so they learn, but for also exposing students to all sorts of artists and techniques, ones normally reserved for older students.

Quicksall says, "The Sumi Ink club. Actually, people think I"m crazy to do it with first graders. I think it's important to give them the confidence to know they're allowed to use these kinds of art supplies like ink, and I think it's just that more special for them that they're able to use something that they might not be able to use at home."

With a little music in the background, students decked out in aprons and with paintbrushes in hand, collaborate and create one big masterpiece!

Quicksall adds, "It's special, they're more engaged, they're excited about what they're doing, and they pay more attention."

Ms. Q is being nominated for helping students aim for their best and always proudly displaying their artwork in different art shows for parents and the public to see.