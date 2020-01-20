CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Plans are in place for a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch on Tuesday, though whether it happens is looking unlikely.

Launch was originally targeted for Tuesday

SpaceX says there is extreme weather in the recovery area

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Space News | Rocket Launch Schedule

SpaceX tweeted out Monday that a static fire for the rocket, a key step before setting a launch date, had been successful.

However, because of weather conditions in the recovery area, they did not offer up a launch date, saying the team was evaluating the "best launch opportunity."

Static fire of Falcon 9 complete ahead of launching 60 Starlink satellites. Due to extreme weather in the recovery area, team is evaluating best launch opportunity — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 20, 2020

The Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying another batch of Starlink satellites into space, part of a constellation that would provide internet services around the world.

The 45th Space Wing has already issued a forecast for the planned launch Tuesday, which would have a launch window of 11:54 a.m. to 12:04 p.m.

Whever it happens, the launch will be at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

We will update you with a launch date as soon as it comes in.