A local corporation has filed a legal challenge against the Kingston Planning Board, claiming the board's members "failed to take the required 'hard look' at the environmental impacts​" of the long-planned Kingstonian project in Uptown Kingston.

The corporation, CREDA, LLC, claims in the 15-page petition that development of the project would "degrade the historic character of the area, which is essential for the operation of the Petitioner's business," a colonial-era tavern planned at 317 Wall Street.

CREDA, LLC, through its attorney Emily Svenson, said in the filing that the Planning Board incorrectly issued a negative declaration following an environmental review of the project whose details have changed multiple times over the past year.

The Kingstonian is a proposed mixed-use development that would include a 420-space parking garage, 143 apartments, a boutique hotel, 9,000 square feet of retail space, a pedestrian plaza and pedestrian overpass.

On December 16, the Planning Board voted unanimously to issue a negative declaration on the project, meaning the board's members felt that the project would not have any adverse impacts to the environment or historic character of Uptown Kingston, and that the project should proceed.

Then on Thursday came CREDA, LLC's court filing.

CREDA, LLC claims the Planning Board skipped several important steps in the environmental review process, including the filing of certain forms necessary to keep the project plan up-to-date after changes to the project plan.

The corporation points out that the developers neglected to fill out a new Full Environmental Assessment Form (FEAF) to reflect project plan changes.

The FEAF is a detailed form of 10 to 15 pages that agencies such as the Kingston Planning Board use in their environmental review processes.

"Since the submission of the FEAF over a year before the Planning Board adopted its Negative Declaration, the project has changed substantially," the filing reads. "Fourteen new residential units and an extra floor were added to the project's apartment building. Furthermore, the FEAF was incomplete in that, among other things, it did not identify the need for a zoning amendment to accommodate the project."

CREDA, LLC's planned restaurant would end up being about 200 feet from the Kingstonian, and that the project would be visible from the restaurant's entrance, according to the filing.

"Petitioner has standing to pursue the claims asserted herein because it occupies real property in the City of Kingston and has unique property and business interests that will be adversely affected by the proposed project," the filing reads.

The corporation also claims the Planning Board and the developers did not consider input from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP). In a September 19 letter to the developers, an official with the OPRHP wrote that the project required changes in order to better mesh with the historic surroundings.

"Though the currently proposed design attempts to reference the historic setting and surrounding architecture, we believe that a much greater effort is warranted for a construction of this scale," wrote Historic Site Restoration Coordinator Weston Davey.

Davey went on to write that "we believe that the proposed development will have adverse effects to the Kingston Stockade Historic District. Through our continued consultation, we request that you develop and evaluate modifications to this project that could avoid, minimize, or mitigate the adverse effects. "

CREDA, LLC is asking the court to vacate the Planning Board's negative declaration for the project and to order the Planning Board and developers to reimburse the corporation's costs of petitioning the court.

Svenson offered no further comment on the filing when reached by phone on Monday afternoon.

Project developer Joe Bonura Jr., of JM Development Group, responded to a Spectrum News email that he has "no comment at this time on the litigation."