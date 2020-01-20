ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been more than a month since an Orlando woman was shot and killed while riding in a car along busy Semoran Boulevard in Orlando.

Carola Luciano was killed on December 13

Someone shot into a car she was riding in

PREVIOUS STORY: Mom of Daughter Who Died in Shooting at Orlando Intersection Pleads for Tips

On Monday, her family and friends spoke out during a vigil, calling for the shooter to turn themselves in.

Carola Luciano was just 25 years old when she was killed on December 13.

The car she was riding in crashed into a brick wall at the corner of Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road in Orlando.

This is the crash site where 25 yo Carola Luciano was shot & killed on 12/13. Today, her friends & family will hold a vigil in their continued fight for justice. @OrlandoPolice have not made any arrests & are asking for public’s help. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/JMUuPZH0gE — Stephanie Coueignoux (@StephanieCNews) January 20, 2020

More than a month later, the debris still visible, and Carola’s killer still not caught.

“Where are you? Why are you hiding? I’m not! My daughter wasn’t looking for you. How did you find you? Now I’m going to find you,” says Janet Porras, Carola’s mother.

Orlando Police say Carola was inside a car with two other people when a white pickup truck crashed into them just after 2:30 in the morning.

Someone inside that truck then shot at their car.

Carola died in the shooting. The two other people, who were also shot, were taken to the hospital.

"This is a very busy intersection. Somebody saw something. We are just asking for the public’s help," Orlando Police Detective Michael Fields said.

Just over a week ago, Orlando Police Dept. released a photo of the pickup truck they’re now looking for — a white 2019 or 2020 Dodge Ram quad cab.

On Monday, police would not comment about whether the shooting was random or targeted, or release any more details about the crash itself.

For Porras, finding justice for Carola won’t stop after her daughter’s killer is found. In fact, she says, this is only the beginning.

"This is where my journey, my justice for Carola is going to start, making everybody aware that we need to be responsible about what is going on in the street," Porras said.

If you have any information, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. There is up to a $5,000 reward.