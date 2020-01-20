SANFORD, Fla. — Last year was busy for Sanford and 2020 is shaping up to be another year full of development for the growing city.

In his annual report, the Sanford City manager says more than one billion dollars of project investment is taking place.

And one person who’s been around to see much of it is Mayor Jeff Triplett.

1. Mayor Triplett took office in 2010, and now in his third term he has his eye on a few big projects.

“It’s really kind of put us on the map and changing the perception, especially over the last 10 years, of what the city of Sanford is,” Triplett said.

2. Last year, the city finished another phase of the riverwalk and is getting ready to start phase four. Mayor Jeff Triplett says he wants to finish the project this year.

3. The estimated $60 million air terminal project at Orlando-Sanford International Airport is underway with the goal of finishing this year.

4. Developers are expecting to start construction for the Heritage Park project by the end of the year, which will add more than 200 apartments and retail space to downtown.

5. On Monday, the city commission voted on a firm to help develop Goldsboro, an area of town that’s struggled over the years. Mayor Triplett says they have a contractor and developer wanting to take on the project. He says they have to secure the funds and devise a plan. ​

“How do we mix it together with low to moderate income people?" Triplett said. "How do we put the daycare centers in there. How do we put the commercial side into it? And how does all of that form up?”

To learn more about what is being planned in Sanford, watch the full story with Mayor Triplett above.