ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a 25-year-old woman shot and killed at an Orlando intersection is holding a vigil for justice Monday afternoon.

Family of slain woman Carola Luciano holding vigil

Authorities looking for a white pickup truck in connection to shooting

Orlando Police said Carola Luciano was killed on December 13 when a pickup crashed into the car she was riding in at the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road.

Someone in that pickup then opened fire-- killing Carola and injuring two other passengers.

Police said that pickup truck crashed into a red Dodge Challenger, and then shot at the car, causing it to crash at the intersection of South Semoran and Curry Ford in Orlando.

Detectives say surveillance video shows a white Ram pickup, 2019 or 2020 model, but no arrests have been made.

Today's vigil is all about calling for better safety in the area so that violence like what happened doesn't happen again.

It will be off Curry Ford Rd near Semoran from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), and callers can remain anonymous. There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities are looking for a white 2019 or 2020 Dodge Ram Quad Cab with a larger bed, but a shorter second row seat area. (Orlando Police)