EATONVILLE, Fla. — Giving kids of all ages a safe place to go after school is always a good thing.

This week's Everyday Hero Kwame Poke, uses basketball to give Eatonville kids a safe space

And Kwame Poke has made it his mission to keep kids busy on the hardwood.

Poke preaches the game he loves at the Life Academy of Excellence Church in Eatonville.

Several hours a week, Poke donates his time in the basketball gym. To him it’s more than just kids dribbling and trying to make baskets.

"Opportunity," Poke said. "You know the smiles the enjoyment, it makes me happy to see them happy."

It's an opportunity at a solid foundation which Poke started is designed to keep kids in troubled parts of town off the streets.

"The community needs it," he said. "I mean so many people don’t give troubled youth the opportunity until they get in trouble."

Poke said he doesn’t keep tabs on how many hours he donates each week.

Aside from organizing games, Poke runs practices, coaches games, and is also there to be a positive influence.