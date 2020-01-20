Child care has surpassed housing as the biggest basic living expense for New York workers according to a new report.

Despite this, 70 percent of childcare providers report working a second job to make ends meet.

Another barrier challenging the state’s work force is low-wage jobs. Out of the top 10 occupations in the state, nine pay less than $32,000 per year.

The Workforce Development Institute said it's important to invest in training people in fields that are looking more workers.

"Right now, an employer might see someone as a burden to try and bring someone on that doesn’t have the exact skill set that they need, including an English language,” said Dan Cullen, director of field services for the Workforce Development Institute. “So that’s where organizations like ours come in to try and help make connections to resources that can provide that training and hopefully close some of those gaps.”

Cullen also said that even if people don’t go to college, training schools are always an option.