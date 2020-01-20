DeLAND, Fla. — An 87-year-old DeLand man was killed overnight in a crash between a pick up truck and a train.

1 man dead after train hits pickup truck in DeLand

Man in pickup was 87-year-old DeLand resident

Crash happened at West Beresford Road and Alexender Drive

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on West Beresford Road at Alexender Drive. The freight train was traveling north bound on the train tracks and the pickup was going southbound.

Troopers said the train wasn’t able to stop and the front of the train struck the driver’s side of the pickup.

Two people on the train but they were not injured. The driver died at the scene. His identity has not been released yet.

The crash remains under investigation and next of kin notification is pending.