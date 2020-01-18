WASHINGTON, D.C. - Members of the North Carolina agriculture community are welcoming a week of big developments on trade.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed phase one of a trade deal with China. The next day, the U.S. Senate approved the USMCA - an update to NAFTA, the trade agreement between the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



“This is really what we need, some good news on the trade front,” said Shawn Harding, the newly minted president of the North Carolina Farm Bureau.



Across the Tar Heel State, farmers have been hurting. The international trade fights have hit their bottom lines.



“My cotton prices are down 25 percent from where they were last year,” said David Grant, a farmer in Northampton County. He spoke with Spectrum News in August.



As part of the China deal, the Asian nation has pledged to buy billions of dollars worth of American agriculture goods over the next two years. The deal puts on pause an escalating fight, where the two countries took turns slapping on tariffs and upending import markets.



Meanwhile, the USMCA found approval in the Senate, with a 89-10 vote. Both North Carolina senators backed the deal. The U.S. House has already approved the agreement.



“It brings some optimism to our farms and our farmers. That’s what we need at this point,” Harding said, noting many farmers are currently preparing for the year ahead.



The China deal, however, is facing skepticism from some trade experts. They are unsure whether China will uphold its end of the bargain when it comes to purchasing more agricultural goods from the U.S.



For his part, Harding says he is cautiously optimistic about the trade news and will watch to see how the developments impact North Carolina farmers.



“We know trade agreements and how they worked in the past," he said. "It’s kind of like someone promising to pick up the tab on the meal. It’s even better when they pick up the tab.”