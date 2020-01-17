FLORIDA — Three Florida airports were among the top 10 for weapons seizures in the United States in 2019, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

87 guns seized at Tampa International Airport in 2019

96 guns seized at Orlando International Airport in 2019

100 guns seized at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood in 2019

TSA said it seized a record total of 4,432 guns at 278 airport checkpoints nationwide in 2019 — a 5 percent increase from 2018.

In Florida, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was seventh on the list with 100 weapons confiscated. Orlando was ninth with 96 confiscated, and Tampa was 10 with 87.

The top three airports in the nation with the most weapons seized were Atlanta with 323, Dallas/Fort Worth with 217, and Denver with 140.

George Bush Intercontinental had 138, Phoenix Sky Harbor International had 132 seized, Dallas Love Field Airport was in sixth place with 103 seizures and Nashville International Airport was in eight place at 97.

Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

TSA said despite having a license to carry firearms, travelers cannot take them aboard airplanes.

However, if you have a license, travelers may put their firearm and amuunition in a checked luggage if they follow the safety regualtions.

Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so travelers should also consult with the airlines they have booked before turning up at the airport.

Information used from our partners at the Bradenton Herald.