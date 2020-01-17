ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld plans to outsource its carnival and skills games, the company confirmed Friday.

"In order to deliver the best guest experience, SeaWorld is restructuring its games department, which will allow the company to provide the latest, most exciting innovations in theme park entertainment," spokeswoman Suzanne Pelisson-Beasley said in a statement. "These operational enhancements will help us more efficiently deliver experience that matter."

According to a post on thelayoff.com, SeaWorld employees affected by the change will be able to either transfer to another department with availability, interview for a position with the new company or take a severance package.

SeaWorld didn't provide any additional details.

The decision to outsource games at its parks comes amid SeaWorld's ongoing strategy to cut costs.

Last September, SeaWorld laid off 100 employees at its Orlando call center, shifting operations to a third-party vendor. And in 2018, the company cut 125 jobs across its parks as part of a restructuring program.

SeaWorld, now under the leadership of newly-appointed CEO Sergio "Serge" Rivera, is getting ready to debut more new attractions at its parks, including the Ice Breaker coaster in Orlando and Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens in Tampa.