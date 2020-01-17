ORLANDO, Fla. — Marine mammal experts from SeaWorld and several other agencies caught up with a right whale mother and calf to try and treat the baby, who is suffering severe injuries from an apparent vessel strike.

Calf is 1 of 4 born this right whale calving season

Veterinarians: Calf has serious injuries consistent with a vessel strike

Team will continue to monitor the calf

Biologists and veterinarians with NOAA, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, SeaWorld and other groups located the mother and child off Fernandina Beach in Florida Thursday. An aerial support team did an on-water assessment, giving vets enough information to prescribe antibiotics for the whale, which the team was able to administer.

The week-old calf is one of four that were born this calving season to the North Atlantic right whale population, which is endangered.

The calf has several injuries, including damage to its mouth, which could hurt its ability to nurse and feed. The team of experts says the wounds are consistent with a vessel strike. The calf's prognosis remains poor.

The team will continue to monitor with aerial photos and video to detemine how the calf is doing. They will share any significant updates on the NOAA website.

NOAA is asking anyone with information regarding the calf's injuries or the calf itself to call them at 1-877-WHALE-HELP (942-5343).

North Atlantic right whales migrate from off the New England coast to the Florida and Georgia coast during the winter for calving season.

The law requires that people stay at least 500 yards away from right whale moms and calves, by air and by sea.