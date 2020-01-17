NATIONWIDE – What's the perfect amount of crème in an Oreo cookie?

  • Oreo launches contest asking fans to vote for favorite cookie
  • Fans can choose between Original Stuf, Double Stuf, Mega Stuf or Most Stuf
  • The winner will get $100,000

Everyone has a preference, whether it’s the Original Stuf or the Double Stuf.

Well the company behind Oreo is holding a contest and your opinion could win you $100,000. Right now, fans can vote for their favorite type of Oreo: Oreo Stuf, Double Stuf, Mega Stuf or the Most Stuf.

The contest comes ahead of The Most Stuf making its return to store shelves. If you've never had a Most Stuf Oreo, just know it has a lot of crème. A lot.

To enter the contest, fans can visit whatsyourstuf.com and select their favorite cookie of choice.

Voting ends on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.