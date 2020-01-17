NATIONWIDE – What's the perfect amount of crème in an Oreo cookie?
- Oreo launches contest asking fans to vote for favorite cookie
- Fans can choose between Original Stuf, Double Stuf, Mega Stuf or Most Stuf
- The winner will get $100,000
Everyone has a preference, whether it’s the Original Stuf or the Double Stuf.
Well the company behind Oreo is holding a contest and your opinion could win you $100,000. Right now, fans can vote for their favorite type of Oreo: Oreo Stuf, Double Stuf, Mega Stuf or the Most Stuf.
The contest comes ahead of The Most Stuf making its return to store shelves. If you've never had a Most Stuf Oreo, just know it has a lot of crème. A lot.
To enter the contest, fans can visit whatsyourstuf.com and select their favorite cookie of choice.
Voting ends on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.