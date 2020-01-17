NATIONWIDE – What's the perfect amount of crème in an Oreo cookie?

Oreo launches contest asking fans to vote for favorite cookie

Fans can choose between Original Stuf, Double Stuf, Mega Stuf or Most Stuf

The winner will get $100,000

Everyone has a preference, whether it’s the Original Stuf or the Double Stuf.

Well the company behind Oreo is holding a contest and your opinion could win you $100,000. Right now, fans can vote for their favorite type of Oreo: Oreo Stuf, Double Stuf, Mega Stuf or the Most Stuf.

The contest comes ahead of The Most Stuf making its return to store shelves. If you've never had a Most Stuf Oreo, just know it has a lot of crème. A lot.

To enter the contest, fans can visit whatsyourstuf.com and select their favorite cookie of choice.

Voting ends on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.