ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents of the Park View neighborhood of Orlando remains on high alert after a fatal drive-by shooting Thursday.

2 drive-by shootings Thursday in Orlando neighborhood

Man shot, killed on City Park Ave.

Investigation ongoing, no suspects

Neighbors are concerned following the fatal shooting on City Park Avenue and a second shooting that happened during the middle of the day on Dollins Avenue.

The shootings happened between 2 and 4 p.m.

The City Park Avenue shooting left a home's garage riddled with bullet holes. The person shot died at the scene.

Orlando police said there are no leads and detectives are not sure if they are looking for multiple suspects or just one shooter.

Officials did not say if the shootings are related.

"These things are always troubling whenever you have somebody willing to come use a gun to take someone's life in the middle of a neighborhood," said Sgt. David Baker. "Those are about as bad of crimes as you can get."

The person shot has still not been identified and police have not released any information on the vehicle involved in the shooting.