ANAHEIM, Calif. — Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has opened at Disneyland in California.

The highly-anticipated ride first made its debut at Disney's Hollywood Studios in December to huge crowds.

At Disneyland, the ride is identical to Disney World's, which puts riders in the middle of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Rise of the Resistance joins Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run , the other Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction.

Even though the attractions are the same on both coasts, the lands they're in are not.

Disneyland's version, which opened first in May, has a lighter color scheme than Disney World's. The rocks and buildings around Batuu, the planet where the land is set, are sandy-colored, with light grays and tans. Disney World's Galaxy's Edge has bolder, darker colors to protect it from the harsh Florida sun.

Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland also has more entrances and exits than its Disney World counterpart. Disneyland's has three, while Disney World's has two.

There are also food items at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge that are not available at Disney World. And even both versions of Galaxy's Edge serve Blue and Green Milk , Disney World's is the only one that comes with an alcoholic option.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is the largest and most ambitious themed land expansion for a Disney park.