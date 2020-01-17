NATIONWIDE — It’s that time of year again: tax season.

The IRS on Friday launched its Free Filing Program .

Here are the requirements to qualify:

You must earn less than $69,000 for the Free Filing software.

Free File fillable forms are available for those making more than $69,000.

Use reputable websites like Turbo Tax and H&R Block to complete the filing.

Steve Ribble, president of the Guardian Accounting Group , which provides tax and accounting services in Tampa, says to always read the fine print on tax filing websites.

“There are different providers out there — some have different income requirements and age requirements as well,” Ribble says.

Ribble suggests also making you fill out the forms carefully — one wrong piece of information could be costly.

“Even though they used the approved IRS Free File system, they can still be responsible for penalties, interest, things like that,” Ribble said.

The IRS will start processing returns January 27.