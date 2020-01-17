SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — This wonderful world of sweets has hundreds of thousands of pounds of candy.

Here's what you need to know about Zeno's Taffy Factory before you visit:

1. Zeno's Taffy Factory is a long-running family business that opened in 1948. More than 70 years later, they have expanded their operation, creating over 100 different types of taffy.

2. Not only can you taste all these incredible flavors of taffy and other unique candies, but you can also go behind the scenes and tour the factory to see how it's all made.

3. Zeno's is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4. Zeno's has two different locations. There original taffy shop is located near the board walk at 2400 South Ridgewood Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118, and the factory where you can tour their operation is located in South Daytona at 2400 South Ridgewood Ave., Unit 63a, South Daytona, Florida.