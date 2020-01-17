CELEBRATION, Fla. — As people in Celebration are working to cope, after a mother and her three kids, were found dead in their home, an area church is remembering the family.

Anthony Todt held without bond in Osceola County jail

Physical therapist is accused of killing his wife, 3 kids, dog

He ran Connecticut business but commuted to Celebration

RELATED: Feds Accused Dad in Celebration Slaying Case of Health Care Fraud Celebration Residents on Edge After 4 Bodies Found in Home



Osceola County deputies say Anthony Todt admitted to killing his wife and children. Todt is being held without bond.

The pastor of the Community Presbyterian Church in Celebration said they wanted to open their doors Thursday night to everyone grieving the loss of the Todt family because so many people knew them and loved them.

"That’s why we’ve all gathered here tonight," Pastor William Lewis told the crowd. "Evil has touched us."

Pastor of Community Presbyterian, Lewis said once they found out about the murders of the Todt family, people wanted answers.

"The moment this tragedy occurred the phone lines lit up, everybody in town was hurting," he said.

Lewis says he’s already counseled several people who were close to the family.

“I had this one little girl in my office and she was crying, she wanted to know about Alek and Tyler and Zoey, because she played with them," Lewis said. "And I said 'You know they’re in heaven now' and as I started to tell her that I started to cry."

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson also spoke at the service. He said he’s in pain just like so many in this community.

"My heart hurts like yours, I ask the same questions you ask….why?" Gibson said.

Lewis says more than anything he hopes people walk out of his church knowing that no one here stands alone. The church is offering grief counseling to anyone in the community who needs it

“Somehow when you’re a part of the Celebration community, you’re part of all of us.” he said.

Anthony Todt is charged in the slayings of Megan Todt, 13-year-old Alek, 11-year-old Tyler, and 4-year-old Zoey. He’s also accused of killing their dog. (Todt family)