BANNER ELK, N.C. – The recent heatwave has been bad news for some businesses and one shop manager says it’s not worth opening doors because of it.

The Ski Shop manager Brody Burns says for the past week and a half, business has been very slow. So slow that he decided to close until it gets colder. The shop rents and sells snowboards, skis, and winter clothing, which recently no one has needed.

He says the warm temperatures make it difficult for some businesses that need cold weather and snow to survive.

“When there is no tourist, there is no business here because the town runs off the tourists honestly,” he said.

The manager says he has never seen a winter like this and hopes to reopen soon.