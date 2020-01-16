TAMPA, Fla. — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Florida on Thursday.

VP Mike Pence making campaign stops in Tampa, Kissimmee

Stops part of Keep America Great and Latinos for Trump bus tours

Tickets for Keep America Great events

Pence will travel to Tampa and Kissimmee for Keep America Great and Latinos for Trump campaign events along the Interstate 4 corridor.

The events are open to the public but patrons will need to get a ticket .

WHAT: Vice President Mike Pence attends a Keep America Great event

WHEN: Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: Venetian Events Center, 9724 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa, FL



WHAT: Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence attend a Latinos For Trump event

WHEN: Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 6 p.m. EST

WHERE: Nación de Fe, 4555 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL

Vice President Pence is expected to touch down in Tampa just after 11 a.m.

Stay with Spectrum News throughout the day for coverage of his airport arrival and campaign stops.