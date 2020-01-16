A new drink is getting a lot of buzz nationally and it’s made in Central New York’s own backyard.

It’s Bud Light Seltzer, and it is made at Anheuser-Busch's Baldwinsville Brewery. Brew master Nick Offredi that works there gave Spectrum News a tour inside.

“Yeah it’s hot right now, low calorie seltzers, and the numbers are growing tremendously,” Offredi said.

So his team and he are hopping on the seltzer bandwagon. He indicated the proximity of where the drink originates makes the beer taste better.

“Fresh beer is the best,” Offredi laughed.

He has tasted all the flavors coming out of the brewery but not just Bud light Seltzer. His team and he are responsible for developing new brands and drinks and tasting them, such as Lime-a-Rita and Bud Light.

“Annually, we have about 10-15 brand new innovations that comes through our brewery every year,” Offredi said.

“We are really proud to be in the community. I think it's one of the admired places,” said Rebecca Bennett, one of the other Anheuser-Busch workers.

More than admired, the company boasts contributing around $850 million to the economy. They also state they employ more than 600 workers and Nick is more than happy to be one of them.

“I've been with the company for 20 years now. I've been here for 10. I love every minute of it,” revealed Offredi

What some locals love is how CNY gets to be represented on a bigger stage and what’s better than doing it over a beer of course all while helping the economy.