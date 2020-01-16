ORLANDO, Fla. — Following the series of earthquakes that have devastated Puerto Rico since last week, evacuees aren’t the only ones fleeing to Central Florida — animals are joining them too.

Another earthquake rattled Puerto Rico — this one a 5.1 magnitude in Yuaco, which is not far from Ponce, which has been devastated by earthquakes this past week.

The big 6.7 earthquake hit last Tuesday. Buildings are damaged and people have fled.

“There have been about a 1,000 earthquakes on the whole Caribbean plate of magnitude 5 or greater,” said Joseph Donoghue, a coastal geologist at the University of Central Florida.

Spectrum News 13 spoke with evacuees who fled to Central Florida following the 6.4 earthquake.

“I was with my daughter and quickly grabbed her and the next day we left the house because the earthquakes continued,” said Angelica Jimenez.

But also arriving in Central Florida are animals.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando took in more than two dozen pets from Puerto Rico.

“They were in foster care in homes and some of the homes were got damaged when we brought them over,” said Pet Alliance Executive Director Steve Bardy.

They plan to take in another 28 in a few weeks.

Since Hurricane Maria Pet Alliance has taken in more than 1,000 pets from Puerto Rico. The dogs recently brought in will be adopted into forever homes.