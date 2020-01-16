ORLANDO, Fla. — Your favorite French wine could soon be more expensive once again. At the end of last year, the World Trade Organization authorized the U.S. to tax $7.5 billion worth of European Union imports.

Now, it appears the tariff on French red wine is coming and could have an impact for wine enthusiasts in Central Florida as well as local businesses.

On a Monday afternoon, Diana Allis can be seen at Petty's Meat Market in Longwood shopping for a bottle of wine. When shopping, she doesn't rely on her palate either. Like books, she tends to judge things by their cover.

“I don’t know, I just tend to shop for pretty things,” Allis said.

Next time though, she’ll want to see where the wine is made. Otherwise, it could be pricey at the register.

At the end of 2019 I told you why French wine was hit with a tariff of roughly 25%. Tonight on @MyNews13 another potential 100% tariff can be hitting 🇫🇷 wine, and this time local business like the @wineroomonline tell me how it can and will impact their business. #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/mdOTpAnvxc — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) January 16, 2020

French wine could soon be hit with a tariff of 100 percent — that’s in addition to the 25 percent tariff put on French wine and other European goods at the end of last year due to a World Trade Organization ruling that airline manufacturer Airbus got an unfair boost, and in addition, plans by France to tax American companies.

The tariff is a potential big hit to the Wine Room in Winter Park , which allows wine enthusiasts to try wine by the ounce.

“Some of these wines go on the upwards in the rare wine room machine for $25 an ounce," Vice President of Purchasing and Sales for the Wine Room Joe Hepple said. "But can you imagine if those wines were to double? Can you imagine $50 an ounce? (The) fact is, people aren’t going to do that.”

According to Hepple, who has been in the wine business for over 40 years, it is something he hasn’t experienced.

“Nothing like this has ever happened,” Hepple said.

Wine buyers like to taste their wine before buying, but in 2020, they’ll likely check to see where it was made first.

According to the Wine Room, the 25 percent tariff that hit French wines last year was covered in cost by most of their distributors.

If the 100 percent tariff does happen, they say they’ll have to see if people commit to purchasing what they’ve sold for years at double the price.