DEBARY, Fla. — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Julio “Cesar" Rivera if he is convicted of first-degree murder in the execution-style slaying of a childhood friend in a DeBary storage-unit hideout last month.

Death penalty notice filed in Rivera first-degree murder

Rivera allegedly shot friend in head with new "toy"

Fatal shooting happened in DeBary storage unit

State Attorney R.J. Larizza filed a notice Monday in the Volusia County Courthouse saying he wants to execute the New York felon if he is convicted of the alleged “cold, calculated, and premediated” fatal shooting of Roberto Miguel Ovalle, 40, on December 9.

Rivera’s criminal past includes a New York murder.

He was living in a storage unit at 333 E. Highbanks Road since October to avoid arrest for an alleged probation violation out of New York, officials said.

Rivera shot Ovalle in the head after they smoked marijuana with Ovalle’s girlfriend in Unit 12, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the unidentified girlfriend, the three of them were sitting inside of the storage unit for about 20 minutes smoking marijuana before the shooting.

She told investigators Ovalle and Rivera were speaking to each other in Spanish and that she did not know what they were talking about. They didn’t seem to be fighting or having a confrontation.

At one point, she said, Rivera said he wanted to show Ovalle his “new toy.”

“At that time, the defendant was standing behind the victim who was sitting in a chair,” a report said. The girlfriend said she “saw the defendant point a semi-automatic handgun at the victim and fire a shot striking him in the back of the head.”

About 20 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana and unknown brown substance were found in the storage unit.

Rivera is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach.