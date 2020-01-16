ORLANDO, Fla. — Mental health experts say the devastating earthquakes can trigger severe weather Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms for some Puerto Ricans diagnosed with the illness caused by Hurricane Maria.

Here's are five things you should know about the issue:

1. Traumatic event: UCF Restores mental health experts Dr. Amie Newins and Yemanja Krasnow, a social work services specialist, said in the first month following a traumatic event, many people will experience trauma-related symptoms that gradually decrease.

But if someone is diagnosed with PTSD and does not receive treatment, then their symptoms could worsen.

2. School-aged kids: The Journal of Medical Association researchers found that one in 14 Puerto Rican school children reported "clinically significant" symptoms of the disorder commonly known as PTSD.

3. Treatment: A Washington Post and Kaiser Family Foundation Survey, found one-fifth of Puerto Ricans on the island reported they needed or received mental health treatment .

4. Triggers: Abel Justiniano, a 70-year-old Vietnam War Veteran, is diagnosed with PTSD caused by his time in the military. He was in Puerto Rico over the holidays to visit his daughter on the island. Justiniano described the island as a war zone and said he had to leave. He said it was triggering his symptoms.

5. What to do: Krasnow recommends someone with PTSD who feels a panic attack occuring do the following: