VIERA, Fla. — The Space Coast's community zoo is reaching out to help fellow wildlife outlets impacted by the massive Australian brushfires.

Amid brushfires, groups providing emergency veterinarian care

Brevard Zoo is sending five conservation organizations $1,000 each. They include groups who provide emergency veterinarian care, wildlife hospitals, and another one is planting 1,000 trees on the zoo's behalf, to help restore the habitat ravaged by the fires.

Brevard Zoo has its own kangaroo and wallaby enclosure catered to the Australian natives. ​

It hits home for them, as they take care of injured wildlife like sea turtles and more.

“Three of the organizations we are giving money to are zoos, many of them are wildlife hospitals set up for taking animals in, koalas, flying foxes, and animal that needs care,” said Elliot Zirulnik with Brevard Zoo.

The $5,000 is funded through the Brevard Zoo Wildlife Emergency Fund , which is made possible through the sale of collectable buttons created by staff and volunteers.

In 2019, 13,000 of the buttons sold for $1 each.

Hundreds of thousands of animals have been killed by the massive fires.