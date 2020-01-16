EDGEWATER, Fla. — The man whose body was found floating the intracoastal waterway in Edgewater on Thursday morning was the driver of a stolen pickup truck who fled during a police chase, authorities say.

Edgewater Police say that just after midnight, police tried to pull over a suspected stolen Ford F-150 with North Carolina tags on U.S. 1 in Edgewater.

The pickup fled, and officers deployed stop sticks, which slowed the vehicle to a stop on North Riverside Drive.

The driver got out and ran. Edgewater Police and Volusia County K-9 units, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Volusia and Brevard County sheriff's helicopters searched for two hours for the man but didn't find him.

At about 10 a.m., Edgewater Police say a bystander spotted a man's body in the water in the 400 block of North Riverside Drive.

Police identified him as 45-year-old Craig M. McCollum of North Carolina and said he was the driver of the suspected stolen F-150.

The truck's passenger, 23-year-old Leighann Craig of North Carolina, stayed with the truck. She was arrested on grand theft charges and taken to the Volusia County jail.

The case remains under investigation.