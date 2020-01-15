ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, officials with St. Petersburg will hold the 5th annual "State of the Economy."

St. Pete's "State of the Economy"

Wednesday at 3 p.m.

City officials to look at economic trends, the local economy and business ideas

City of St. Petersburg

City Development Administrator Alan DeLisle will give the presentation at 3 p.m. at the James Museum in St. Pete.

Each year, the city looks at various trends to get an idea of how the local economy is and how to improve it.

Currently, the city’s Development Administrator said things are looking very good.

“The numbers are outstanding and we look at everything,” DeLisle said.

DeLisle said if you look around the city, there’s proof with all of the construction, job creation, and plans for future development.

What once used to be a St. Petersburg economy built on lower paying tourism and hospitality jobs is transforming into an economy built on higher paying Grow Smarter industry jobs such as Marine and Life Sciences, Specialized Manufacturing, Financial Services, Creative Arts and Design and Data Analytics.

At today’s presentation the Tropicana Field site will be a hot topic. A site selection company will present its findings on the value of the property and potential plans.

“They’re going to come on Wednesday and present," said DeLisle. "Very objectively, about the site itself, the value of the site, how the business community will react to that site, and what are the strengths of that site in that respect."